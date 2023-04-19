ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Huerter has helped guide the Sacramento Kings to a 2-0 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile his younger sister, Meghan Huerter, just made a major decision: she’s coming home.

Meghan Huerter announced on her Twitter that she is transferring from Providence to UAlbany. The Shenendehowa graduate tells News10 a major factor in her decision was the change in coaches at Providence. She adds that she feels she hasn’t had the chance to showcase all of her talents at the collegiate level, being used as mainly just a shooter.

With head coach Colleen Mullen and the Danes, she thinks that will change. “Coach Mullen at UAlbany and coach Meg [Methven], who are the ones that recruited me, they recruited me out of high school, I had a really good relationship (with them) then,” said Huerter. “Going into the portal, I have a really good relationship with them now so it was kind of a no-brainer that I wanted to go play for them because I felt most comfortable with them and I know they know the type of player that I can be and that I want to be. I know I can help UAlbany to do great things and I know they’re going to push me to become a great player.”

Huerter averaged 2.8 points per game in 12.0 minutes per game over her two seasons at Providence.