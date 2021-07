EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Columbia graduate Danny Watson is heading to the show, and heading back home to the state of New York.

Watson was selected Tuesday by the New York Yankees in the 15th round of the MLB draft. The 6’7 Blue Devil alum pitched to a 4.06 ERA in his sophomore season at VCU last year, striking out 55 batters in 44.1 innings.

Watson helped lead Columbia to a section title his senior season in 2018, also making the All-State Team.