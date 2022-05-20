EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia softball team hosted Guilderland in the Class AA quarterfinals on Friday. The third seeded Blue Devils looked to advance past the sixth seeded Dutchmen into the semifinals.

Columbia jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, and rolled from there on their way to a 12-2 win. The Blue Devils will take on seventh seeded Saratoga in the semifinals on Tuesday.