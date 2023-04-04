ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Suburban Council baseball season had it’s opening day on Monday. Christian Brothers Academy got their season started at home against Columbia.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. They added to it in the second inning, as Andrew Gabriel laced an RBI double to left to make it 4-0.

The Brothers bounced back in the third, drawing a pair of bases loaded walks to make it 4-2. Pitcher Elias Conway got those two runs right back in the bottom of the frame with a two run blast. Columbia rolled from there, on their way to a 10-4 season-opening win.

Gabriel notched 4 RBI in the win, while Conway struck out 6 in 3 innings of work.