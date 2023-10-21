EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — The final playoff spot in the Capital Division was up for grabs in Section 2 Class A between Columbia and Amsterdam. The Blue Devils played host to the Rugged Rams in a win and you’re in matchup.

The Blue Devils cruised on their way to a 42-7 win, clinching the final playoff spot in the Capital Division. “At one point we were 3-1 and had won three Section 2 games in a row,” said Columbia head coach Jacob Preston. “Then we dropped the next three to three really good teams in Averill Park, La Salle and Bethlehem that we thought we had planned well for. A couple of guys went down, got hurt, it happens. So the biggest thing here was responding, knowing the situation… We talk about setting the standard here. This is a culture that’s been down for a while. This is year two for this team, in this program, in this culture, and we want to set the standard. You got to go make the playoffs.”

The Blue Devils will visit Niskayuna in the first round of sectionals.