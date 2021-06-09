Columbia rolls past Amsterdam in Class B opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After playing an ultra-competitive Suburban Council schedule during the regular season, Columbia slid into the Class B bracket as a four seed hosting five seed Amsterdam.

The Blue Devils wasted no time running it up. Already holding a 3-0 lead, Billy DiDonna scored three straight goals in quick succession, helping Columbia to a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Ryan Blake added another to start the second quarter and the Blue Devils cruised from there to a 16-1 win. DiDonna finished with a team-high five goals.

Columbia heads to top-seeded Burnt Hills Thursday at 5 p.m. for the Class B semifinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire