Columbia rolls past Amsterdam in Class B opener

East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After playing an ultra-competitive Suburban Council schedule during the regular season, Columbia slid into the Class B bracket as a four seed hosting five seed Amsterdam.

The Blue Devils wasted no time running it up. Already holding a 3-0 lead, Billy DiDonna scored three straight goals in quick succession, helping Columbia to a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Ryan Blake added another to start the second quarter and the Blue Devils cruised from there to a 16-1 win. DiDonna finished with a team-high five goals.

Columbia heads to top-seeded Burnt Hills Thursday at 5 p.m. for the Class B semifinals.