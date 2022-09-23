LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — Tonight’s Suburban Council game between Shaker and Columbia might have started off slow, but a back and forth second half turned this match up into a nail bitter.

The Blue Devils struck first in the first half off a goal from Kamilla Conboy. Then in the second half Shaker made things interesting. It took two tries, but Micaela Tahoe found an opening and made the Blue Devils pay to tie the game 1-1.

However, Columbia responded with 5:32 left to go in regulation and it was thanks to Kendyl Ouinette who scored the game winner that gave the Blue Devils the 2-1 victory.