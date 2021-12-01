Columbia picks up first win over Averill Park

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park boys basketball team hosted Columbia Tuesday for their season opener. The Blue Devils were looking for their first win after dropping their season opener to Shaker.

Columbia led by 5 after the third quarter, but then pulled away to win 53-40.

The Blue Devils will travel to Guilderland Friday. The Warriors will also play their next game at Guilderland on Wednesday, December 8th.