Columbia picks up first win over Averill Park

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park boys basketball team hosted Columbia Tuesday for their season opener. The Blue Devils were looking for their first win after dropping their season opener to Shaker.

Columbia led by 5 after the third quarter, but then pulled away to win 53-40.

The Blue Devils will travel to Guilderland Friday. The Warriors will also play their next game at Guilderland on Wednesday, December 8th.

More Sports News

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE_1280X720

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19