Columbia outlasts Shenendehowa with late rally

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia and Shenendehowa headed into the final day of the regular season hovering near the top of the standings so a win for either could go a long way for sectional seeding for both teams.

Tied at four in the fifth, Will Shea hit a ball hard to the hot corner and the Blue Devils couldn’t convert the play at the plate giving Shen took a 5-4 lead. One inning later Wyatt Cozzy put the pressure on the Plainsmen with another hard hit ball into the infield that the Blue Devils turned into a tying run.

Later in the sixth Jack Bennett dropped a single into the gap in right center to give Columbia a 6-5 lead that they wouldn’t give up. Both teams now await Sunday’s sectional seeding.

More Sports News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire