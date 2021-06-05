Columbia outlasts Shenendehowa with late rally

Tied at four in the fifth, Will Shea hit a ball hard to the hot corner and the Blue Devils couldn’t convert the play at the plate giving Shen took a 5-4 lead. One inning later Wyatt Cozzy put the pressure on the Plainsmen with another hard hit ball into the infield that the Blue Devils turned into a tying run.

Later in the sixth Jack Bennett dropped a single into the gap in right center to give Columbia a 6-5 lead that they wouldn’t give up. Both teams now await Sunday’s sectional seeding.