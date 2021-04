East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Blue Devils hosted Albany Thursday night looking for their first win of the season.

After an early David Romer touchdown from Gabe Peace, the Columbia defense got the ball back to the offense with a fumble recovery, and the Blue Devils dialed up the same formula. Peace once again looked deep for Romer and connected as Columbia went on to win 20-7.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a road game at Troy next weekend while Albany visits La Salle.