EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — The Columbia girls soccer team put their 4-0-1 record on the line against Colonie Tuesday night.

Colonie goalie Hailey Blake put on a clinic, staving off multiple scoring chances throughout the game for the Blue Devils. Columbia finally broke through with less than two minutes remaining, as Isabella Seibert found Ella Hebler for a header to win the game 1-0.

Columbia will meet Shaker in a battle of unbeatens on the road Thursday at 6:30 PM.