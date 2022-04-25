East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia boys lacrosse team welcomed Averill Park to their turf on Monday for a Suburban Council battle.

The Blue Devils rolled to an 11-2 lead at the half. They kept their foot on the gas, leading to an 18-3 win over the Warriors.

Columbia will look to keep it going Thursday on the road against Shenendehowa, while Averill Park will look to bounce back Tuesday on the road against Troy.