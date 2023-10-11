EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — A battle between state ranked boys soccer teams in Section 2 Class AA took place at Columbia High School on Tuesday night. The 12th ranked Blue Devils played host to the 5th ranked Bethlehem Eagles.

Columbia’s Cameron Mingle sent a beautiful through ball to Cody Hamilton, who tallied the game’s first goal to give the Blue Devils the lead. Mingle also set up the Blue Devils’ second goal, which was shrouded in controversy.

Mingle hit a free kick off of the crossbar, which was then headed in by Freshman Aiden Graber. The Eagles argued that the ball not only hit the crossbar of the soccer goal, but also skimmed off of the football crossbar, which is out of play. However, it was ruled a goal and Columbia took a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles responded later in the first half, with Marcello Michel finding the back of the net off an indirect kick. It was 2-1 Columbia at the half, and that score held until under the three minute mark of the game.

With just over two minutes to play, Bethlehem’s Colin NeJame hit it off of the same crossbar involved in the controversial call in the first half, but this time the Eagles got the fortunate bounce into the back of the net, tying the game at 2. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Columbia now sits at 10-0-4 on the season, while the Eagles are 10-1-2.