Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Suburban Council opened up league play in baseball on Monday. Colonie started their league schedule at home against Troy.

It was a pitching showcase for the Raiders, with Tyler Sausville and Josh Slater teaming up to throw a combined no-hitter against the Flying Horses in a 6-0 win. Sausville struck out eight batters in five innings of work.

Tyler Figueroa led the Raider offense. He went 3-3 with 4 RBI, including a 3-run homer in the second inning.