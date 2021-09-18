Colonie wins first game on Mike Ambrosio field

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mike Ambrosio coached football at Colonie for 33 years, leaving a lasting impact on the South Colonie School District. Friday night, the district made sure his legacy will be memorialized on the very field he coached on, forever.

The football field was named Mike Ambrosio field in an emotional ceremony that featured family, friends, teammates, and fellow coaches. Ambrosio led Colonie to 3 Superbowl finals, and won 12 of 14 Colonie Cups. But there were no mentions of the wins and losses, but rather his dedication to the kids he coached and taught. His son Mark said, “He was all about doing things the right way. Results be what they are, if you did things the right way you should be proud of yourself at the end of the day.”

Colonie topped Saratoga 13-12 on their first game on Mike Ambrosio field.