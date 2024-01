COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) — The Colonie and Duanesburg girls basketball teams met Wednesday night in a state-ranked matchup. The Raiders, ranked 24th in Class AAA, hosted the Eagles, ranked 10th in Class C.

Colonie ran out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter. The Eagles hung in throughout the game, but the Raiders held them off for a 53-41 win.

Aliyah Pearson led Colonie with 15 points. Allison O’Hanlon and Hannah Mulhern led Duanesburg with 16 points each.