Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie and Columbia opened up their 2022 postseason facing each other in the Class AA quarterfinals, with the winner getting a date with Shenendehowa next Thursday.

The Raiders were leading by double digits at the start of the third, but the Blue Devils kept chipping away, as Leah Phillips hit a triple from deep to threaten the Colonie lead.

Luckily for the Raiders, they got hot from beyond the arc as well. Bella Franchi hit from deep to extend the lead with three of her 12, then Jayla Tyler picked a pocket and scored at the other end as she led the way with 15.

Then for good measure Gabrielle Martin splashed another three to push the lead out to 16 and despite a furious late comeback from Columbia, Colonie held on for a 59-51 win.

“They fought the whole game, they did a great job towards the end,” Colonie head coach Heather DeBiase said. “I thought we held our composure as best we could and got it done.”

The Raiders will play Shenendehowa Thursday, March 3 at Hudson Valley Community College at 7:30 p.m.