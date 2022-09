ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Colonie opened their season at UAlbany on Friday, taking on Eastchester out of Section 1.

The Eagles jumped out of the gate, after Frankie Provenzale rushed in a short touchdown to give Eastchester a 7-0 lead. They put the pedal to the metal, as Gabriel D’aversa-Herbert took a QB keeper in for 6. The Eagles flew past the Raiders to a 40-22 win.

Colonie will host Ballston Spa for their home-opener next Friday at 7:00 PM.