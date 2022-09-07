TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Colonie boys soccer team opened up their season on the road against Troy (0-1) on Tuesday.

Camyrn Curet got the scoring started for the Red Raiders, giving Colonie a 1-0 lead at the half. Andrew Avilez sent home a rebound goal in the second half to extend the Raider lead to 2-0. They held on to win their opener 3-0.

Colonie will look to move to 2-0 on the season on Thursday against Guilderland at 4:15 PM. Troy will look to bounce back Thursday against Burnt Hills at 4:15 PM.