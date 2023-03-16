STANFORD, C.A. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park girls basketball dynasty has reached the NCAA tournament, and it’s a family affair.

Junior Kelsey Wood and Freshman Amelia Wood helped lead Sacred Heart to the program’s first tournament win on Wednesday night, topping Southern in a First Four matchup 57-47. Kelsey tallied a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards, while Amelia added 8 points.

NEWS10 caught up with the Wood sisters before their game, who shared what the experience has been like so far. “Just being here is a cool experience,” said Amelia. “I’ve always dreamed of this. I’ve always watched the NCAA Tournament. I really never thought I’d ever be here. But here we are.”

“It’s just an amazing experience,” added Kelsey. “Even just the quick turnaround we had from winning a championship to flying to California the next day. It’s all just kind of been a rush of adrenaline.”

Sacred Heart will take on Stanford Friday at 7:00 PM.