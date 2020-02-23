Women’s track & field wins eighth-straight America East Indoor Title

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s track & field team won their eighth-straight America East Indoor title behind seven event victories and one championship meet record.
- Shelby Bigsby won the shot put in an indoor-best 50-04.75, becoming the second woman in program history to record a mark exceeding 50′ indoors; Shania Scott placed third in 45-08.00, Adelaide Cooke placed fourth in 44-08.00, and Venique Harris placed sixth in 41-05.00
- Asia Jinks won the 60m hurdles in 8.54; Naomi Rowe placed fourth in 9.15, and Stephanie Hyde placed eighth in 9.59
- Jinks won the 400m in a personal-best 53.86
- Chidinma Matthew won the 60m in 7.60; Jahari Coleman placed second in a personal-best 7.64
- The 4x400m relay team of Jonel Lacey (57.62), Matthew (55.38), Lowe (57.64), and Jinks (55.14) placed first in a championship-meet record 3:45.75
- Lynda Brundige placed third in the triple jump in 39-02.50
- Kaylah Quarshie placed fourth in the 800m in a personal-best 2:13.63
- Samantha Rutt placed seventh in the 1,000m in 2:57.66
- Matthew placed second in the 200m in 24.27; Coleman placed third in an indoor-best 24.62, and Lowe placed eighth in 25.51
- Kelly Iocca placed fifth in the 3,000m in a personal-best 9:54.81
- The 4x800m relay team of Sydney Coddington (2:22.80), Kaitlyn Butterfield (2:24.21), Quarshie (2:27.55), and Laura Nolan (2:27.55) placed fifth 9:33.79
- Jinks was named Most Outstanding Female Track Performer, and won the Coaches’ Award for scoring the most points in the meet
- Cooke won the Elite 18 Award with her 3.98 GPA in Human Biology
- The women’s coaches were named Coaching Staff of the Year