Women’s lacrosse shines in home win over Columbia

LOUDONVILE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena Women’s Lacrosse (1-1) outlasted former head coach Andrea Cofrin and Columbia (0-3) to pick up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon at Hickey Field. The Saints were victorious in their home opener for the first time since 2017 and posted its highest goal total in its first home match of the season since defeating Bryant, 14-11, in 2010.

With no team leading by more than four goals throughout the course of the game, Siena sped out to a 3-1 lead in the first 11 minutes of the first half, with senior Annie Brennan, redshirt-sophomore Kaitlyn Dowsett and junior Kerry Gerety finding the back of the net, while classmate Nicole McNeely chipped in with two of her four assists on the day.

Looking to continue momentum after edging out a one-goal win last season over the Saints, the Lions came back to net three of the next four goals and ultimately knot the game at five heading into the intermission, with five different goal scorers erasing the Saints’ advantage.

Despite Columbia taking its first lead of the game just minutes into the start of the second half, Gerety and sophomore Mary Soures sprung into action to give the Saints a 7-6 advantage with just over 23 minutes remaining. Soures recorded three of the Saints first four goals of the second half en-route to a career-high five score performance, with the surge leading to a 10-7 Siena lead with under 20 minutes on the clock.

After scoring with 19:08 left in the contest to make it 10-8, the Lions never trailed by fewer than two during the remainder of the game, with Soures and Gerety completing their first hat tricks of the season, respectively. McNeely’s second half goal and four helps also gave her five points on the day, while Brennan chipped in with a pair of goals and assists each and junior Julia Pelcher netted a goal in the second half.

Making her second straight start in-between-the-pipes for the Saints, junior transfer Ally Mervine picked up her first win as a goalkeeper for the Green and Gold, collecting six saves while spending the duration of the game in-goal. Columbia featured four players with two-goal performances, while goalkeeper Ryan Schlageter made eight saves.

Offensively, Siena held a 31-23 advantage in shots, including 22-17 on goal. The Saints were forced to defend against 12 free position opportunities by Columbia, while also holding a 21-19 advantage in group balls and clearing on all but one attempt during the game. Columbia registered one more draw control than Siena, by committed 17 turnovers to the Saints’ 10, including 10 caused by Siena defenders.

Siena rounds out a two-game home stand on Wednesday, February 26, when they welcome Holy Cross to Hickey Field at 3 PM.