Women’s lacrosse scores last five to win at Yale 12-9

New Haven, CT (NEWS10) — Trailing by four at halftime, the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team stormed back with a commanding second half to knock off Yale 12-9 and claim their first victory of the season.
“We are really proud of how the team responded in the second half and fought from behind… The offense created some great opportunities and put away shots at crucial moments. It was a full team effort today and I’m happy for the team.”Katie Rowan Thomson – Head Coach
UAlbany kicked off scoring with two early goals from Kyla Zapolski and Julia Imbo to take a 2-0 lead with 25:17 left in the first. Yale scored the next two to even the game at two just eight minutes later.
Hannah Newman put UAlbany back on top just 40 seconds after Yale’s equalizer, and Madison Conway extended the Danes’ lead back to two with 16:09 to go.
Yale responded with a six-goal run lasting the final 13:32 of the first half to take an 8-4 lead into the locker room. The Bulldogs had outshot UAlbany 20-15 in the first half and won eight of 13 draw controls. UAlbany, however, won 11 ground balls to Yale’s four over the first 30 minutes.
Hailey Carroll netted her first goal of the afternoon just two-and-a-half minutes after halftime, initiating a three-goal run for UAlbany that cut Yale’s lead to one. The Bulldog’s briefly reextended their lead with a goal with 15:08 to go to go back up by two, but UAlbany closed with the final five goals of the game, three from Carroll, specifically, to earn a come-from-behind victory, 12-9.
Carroll finished with five goals, all in the second half, and two assists for a total of seven points. Conway finished with three goals and one assist, and Zapolski scored two goals on the afternoon. In goal, Georgia Schneidereith allowed just one shot in the second half past her, recording 14 saves during the game. In the second half, UAlbany outshot Yale 19-10 won nine ground balls to Yale’s six.