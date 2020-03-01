Women’s lacrosse falls at #14 Michigan 12-11

ANN ARBOR, MICH. (NEWS10) — For the first time in history, the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team played the University of Michigan. In Saturday’s first meeting between the teams, the #14 Wolverines jumped out to a big early lead before UAlbany clawed back within one. The Danes’ comeback was cut short, however, ultimately falling by one, 12-11.
Michigan got going early, opening the game on a 6-0 run. UAlbany did not score until 11:41 remaining in the first half, when Sam Tortora found Kyla Zapolski to put UAlbany on the board.
From there, and including their first score, the Great Danes outscored Michigan 11-6 over the remaining 41:41 of the game.
“It was an exciting game against an aggressive and strong team in Michigan. We are so proud of the team for coming from behind, and making it a game against a ranked opponent after being down by six to start the game. “Katie Rowan Thompson – Head Coach
Tortora scored unassisted three-and-a-half minutes later to cut Michigan’s lead to four. Michigan went back up by five with 5:00 left in the first, before UAlbany scored two-straight to close the half and leave Michigan’s advantage at three.
Tortora scored once again to opened the second half, unassisted, cutting Michigan’s lead to just one, and capping off a run of three unanswered goals for UAlbany. Michigan broke the streak, scoring with 24:52 left in the second.
Thirty-five seconds later, Tortora found the back of the net again to keep contact with the Wolverines, shrinking their lead back to one. Michigan responded with two-straight scores just over 90 seconds apart to go up 10-7 with 22:19 remaining.
Madison Conway scored back-to-back goals for the Great Danes to keep pace on consecutive setups form Tortora and Julia Imbo. Seven minutes elapsed before another goal, when Michigan went back up by two, 11-9, with 12:07 to go.
Imbo cut the lead to 11-10 less than a minute later, before Michigan scored to go back up by two with 7:04 remaining. Hailey Carroll, coming off a five-goal performance last weekend at Yale, scored her second goal of the game to bring UAlbany back within one with 2:28 to go, but the Great Danes ultimately ran out of time, falling by a final score of 12-11.
Tortora finished the game with four goals and two assists, and Conway added a hat trick. Carroll finished with two goals, both on free-position attempts. Freshman Clancy Rheude won seven of UAlbany’s 13 draws, and Georgia Schneidereith recorded 13 saves, including eight in the second half.