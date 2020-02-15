Women’s Basketball Wins on Buzzer Beater

TROY, N.Y. – Senior Sam Krumbhaar nailed a baseline jumper as time expired to break a tie and give the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s basketball team a 68-66 victory over William Smith College in a crucial Liberty League contest at East Campus Arena. The outcome moved both teams records to 9-6 in the conference and 13-9. They are tied for tied for fourth place, though RPI holds the tiebreaker over the Herons.

With the score tied 66-66 with 1.1 seconds to play, the Engineers took the ball out of bounds in front of its own bench. Freshman Nicole DaPra saw Krumbhaar cutting along the baseline and threw her the ball in a position that should could turn and shoot. The ball went through the basket as the horn sounded and after a conference by the officials, the made shot was confirmed.

The fourth quarter opened with Krumbhaar scoring on a layup to pull RPI to within 47-44. RPI’s Ines Ortea hit a jumper to get within a point, but a three-pointer by Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou put the visitors ahead by four points. William Smith maintained its lead throughout the fourth quarter, building to three points on a pair of Dimitrakopoulou free throws with 23 seconds remaining. Krumbhaar answered with a jumper, followed by a Lauren DeVaney free throw. A layup by Ortea tied the game with under 10 seconds to play. RPI regained possession in its offensive zone on a team rebound off a long three point attempt by the Herons.

Krumbhaar, a guard, finished with a game-high 26 points with two rebounds and three assists. Classmate Celia Tomlinson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Ines Ortea, another senior, also scored 14 points. She added four rebounds and two steals for the Engineers, who outscored the Herons 26-19 in the fourth quarter.

William Smith, which held a 27-22 lead at halftime, put four players in double figures, led by Dimitrakopoulou’s 17 points. She also had five rebounds. Olivia Parisi scored 15 points with team-highs of seven rebounds and four assists, while DeVaney had 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting with five rebounds.

The Herons are back on the road on Saturday when they play at second place Vassar College (12-3; 16-6). Rensselaer hosts sixth place RIT (8-7; 10-12) on Senior Day on Saturday. Both games begin at 2pm.