Women’s basketball takes down Saint Peter’s

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sophomore Margo Peterson returned from a multi-game hiatus due to injury in a big way Saturday night, as she dropped a new career-high 25 points as the Siena Saints topped the Saint Peter’s Peacocks by a final score of 71-64.

Peterson topped her previous career high in points while also grabbing a new career high in rebounds with seven. Peterson also added two assists, two blocks, and a steal to her nightly resume. Classmate Amari Anthony also hit the 20 points mark, scoring exactly that with three rebounds and three steals. The duo are the first Saints to have 20-plus points in a single game this season. Sophomore Lala Watts grabbed 11 rebounds while contributing three blocks.

Saint Peter’s was led by a 22 point showing from Taiah Thronton, as she went 8-for-8 from the free throw line while dishing out three assists. Kendrea Williams and Gabrielle Harris each chipped in with 13 points, as Wil’lisha Jackson snagged 10 rebounds.

The Saints came out strong on offense early, opening a 14-3 lead over the first six plus minutes of play courtesy of a pair of threes and jumpers each by Peterson and freshman Ashley Williamson. Siena would score only five points the rest of the quarter while Saint Peter’s made some shots and got back within three points as Briyanah Richardson would knock down a three before the first quarter horn.

The Peacocks would knot things even at 24-24 with 5:28 left in the second quarter, as they used a small 6-0 run from the 7:26 mark, and would even take the lead on the following few possessions as they converted at the free throw line. Saint Peter’s would lead 29-26 with 4:02 to play in the first half. But, Peterson and Anthony each stepped up and made shots on back-to-back possession to retake a one point lead. Anthony would be a catalyst down the stretch, as she collected another layup and a three pointer before the halftime horn to give the Green and Gold a 37-33 lead into the locker room.

Anthony also opened the second half with a three, and would add on to her total as the Saints opened an 11 point lead, 46-35 with 5:26 to play. Over that final 5:26, the Saints would struggle and only get two baskets as Saint Peter’s crawled back in the game and tied things at 50-50 with a last second layup to end the third quarter.

In the fourth, Siena would pick things up on defense and hold Saint Peter’s to just 20 percent from the floor and only 1-of-16 over their final 16 shots. A layup by sophomore Haley Blasetti would give the Saints a 66-60 lead, which would hold up down the stretch as neither team scored a point until the 49 second mark when Peterson hit a pair of free throws. The Saints stayed strong at the line down the stretch to clinch the win.

The Green and Gold return to the floor on Thursday, Feb. 27 when they head south to the Jersey shore to take on the Monmouth Hawks. Opening tip for the matchup with the Hawks is set for 7 p.m.