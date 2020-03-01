Women’s basketball falls at Stony Brook, 53-44

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a 53-44 defeat to Stony Brook on Saturday. With the loss, the Great Danes have clinched the eighth seed in the America East Tournament and will play the Seawolves once again on Wednesday, March 4 in the quarterfinals.
Despite another double-digit performance by Schecter (12 points), the Great Danes trailed the Seawolves for the entirety of the contest. UAlbany trimmed the Stony Brook deficit to as little as three points in the first quarter, but Stony Brook pulled ahead in the last three quarters to hold on for the win.
In the first quarter, the Seawolves got off to a quick start with four straight points. Two free throws by Kantzy cut in to deficit making it a 4-2 game at the 8:13 mark. The Seawolves pulled ahead 6-2, but free throws by Frames cut the deficit back to two. Six straight points by Stony Brook starting at the 4:37 mark then made it a 12-4 game. A three-pointer by Frames cut the deficit to 12-7, but the Seawolves added three more points and led 15-7 heading into the second.
Haegerstrand got the Great Danes closer with a three-pointer to start the second, cutting the deficit to 15-10. A layup by Schecter at the 8:31 mark then trimmed the Stony Brook lead down to three. Stony Brook responded back with a 5-0 run, and led 20-12 at the 7:08 mark. The teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter, and the Seawolves led 24-16 heading into halftime.
The Seawolves tallied a quick three-pointer to start the third, increasing their lead up to 10. Stony Brook quickly followed it up with a layup at the 6:55 mark, and led 29-17. Schecter ended the Seawolves’ scoring run with a three-point play shortly after, trimming the lead back to single digits. Stony Brook kicked its lead back up to 13 at multiple points during the quarter, and the closest the Great Danes got was cutting their lead to 10. A Conroy three-pointer made it a 39-29 game at the 1:17 mark, but Stony Brook tallied three straight points and led by 13 heading into the fourth.
Stony Brook extended its lead to 15 with a quick layup to start the fourth. Free throws by Schecter and a Frames jumper cut into the deficit, but the Seawolves’ answered back to maintain a strong lead. The Great Danes trimmed the lead to 48-41 with 1:25 remaining, but that was the closest the score was in the quarter. The Seawolves eventually held on for the 53-44 win.
Women’s basketball falls at Stony Brook, 53-44
