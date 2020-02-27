Women’s basketball drops 78-75 battle to UMass Lowell on senior day

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team closed out its final home game of the 2019-20 season with a hard-fought battle, falling to UMass Lowell by a score of 78-75 on Senior Day. Prior to the contest, Schecter, Kantzy and Kumsal Aslan were recognized in a pregame ceremony in appreciation for their contributions during their time as Great Danes.
For the second time this season, the Great Danes fell to the Riverhawks by a slim margin right at the end of the contest. When the teams first met on January 22 in Lowell, the Riverhawks ended up holding onto 53-51 victory.
Very close to the first matchup, the teams battled in the final quarter with the result coming down the wire. UMass Lowell outscored UAlbany 37-24 in the second and third quarters in tonight’s game, which proved to be the difference.
UMass Lowell kicked off the proceedings with field goal in the paint a few seconds into the first. Schecter quickly responded back with a layup in the paint to even the contest up at two. Kantzy then followed up with a three-pointer to five the Great Danes an early 5-2 edge. The Riverhawks cut into the deficit making it a 5-4 game, but Schecter put UAlbany back ahead with another layup in the paint at the 6:43 mark. The two teams traded points for most of the quarter, with neither leading by more than three or four. Haegerstrand gave the Great Danes the four point lead with back-to-back three pointers with 5:28 remaining. At that point, UAlbany lead 15-11. UMass Lowell responded with a 5-0 run shortly after, but never pulled ahead by more than one. The Riverhawks eventually ended the quarter only leading 20-19.
UMass Lowell tallied a three-point lead quickly to start the second with a field goal outside the paint. Frames answered right back to trim the deficit back to one at 22-21. The back and forth trend continued for the two teams through most of the quarter, up until the 4:53 mark. Up 30-27, the Riverhawks went on a 5-0 run, notching their largest lead of the game so far at 35-27. A Stokes field goal outside the paint cut into the deficit, but UMass Lowell ended up outscoring UAlbany 4-2 with 1:49 remaining, and took a 39-31 lead heading into halftime.
Schecter got the Great Danes off to a fast start in the third with four straight points, trimming the lead at 41-35 at the 8:48 mark. After Haegerstrand notched a field goal in the paint at the 7:27 mark, the Riverhawks didn’t look back. Up 43-37, UMass Lowell went on a 6-0 run to take a commanding 11-point lead. A layup by Lucia Decortes trimmed the lead back to single-digits, but the scoring continued for the Riverhawks. The visitors led by as many as 16, and eventually took a 57-43 advantage into the fourth.
UMass Lowell continued to maintain its double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter, going up by as many as 18. Leading 70-52 at the 4:14 mark, the Great Danes surged out to a 12-0 run. In that stretch, Haegerstrand tallied five points along Schecter, Frames, and Kantzy chipping in. Only down 74-71 with 30 seconds left, UMass Lowell converted on their final four free throws of the contest, eventually holding on for the win.
The Great Danes will head to regular season champion Stony Brook on Saturday, February 29. Tip-off from Island Federal Arena is slated for 12:30 pm.
