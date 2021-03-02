Will Brown writes open letter to Capital Region community

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 20: Head coach Will Brown of the Albany Great Danes calls out in the first half while taking on the Albany Great Danes during the second round of the 2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 20, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Monday, former UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Will Brown and the university ‘mutually parted ways.’ In the press release, Brown expressed it was his decision to ‘seek a new challenge.’ On Tuesday, he released an open letter to the Capital Region community from a Twitter handle he changed to longer reference his connection to the school. His words are below:

As you know, after 20 years at the helm, my tenure as head coach of the University at Albany men’s basketball program is over. While it did not end with another conference championship or NCAA Tournament appearance, I am proud of the effort and commitment my players and coaches displayed during this incredibly challenging and unique season. Trust me, we will all learn and grow from this experience! As I look back on my two decades leading the UAlbany Great Danes, I am grateful for all the fantastic and truly talented players, coaches, trainers, and administrators I was blessed to work with, and I am proud of all we accomplished both on the court and in the community. Our five America East Conference Championships is tied for most in league history. Our 20 conference tournament wins ranks second in league history. We were invited to seven postseason tournaments in the last 10 years. Plus, we have had 26 selections to the America East Conference All-Academic Team, which is the most in league history and proof that our players have dedicated themselves to being the best they can be on the court, and in life. I will be forever grateful to former UAlbany President Dr. Karen Hitchcock and former Director of Athletics Dr. Lee McElroy for giving me the incredible opportunity to lead the University’s basketball program back in 2002. They took a chance on a 29-year-old kid, and I cannot thank them enough. Since then, it has been my mission to help each of our players grow and develop so that they would be prepared for life long after their basketball days drew to a close. Now, our family of former players includes successful doctors, lawyers, educators, coaches, businessmen, police officers, and many others that are proudly representing the University and our program. To all my former players, it was an honor to coach you, work with you, and learn from you every day. You made me a better coach, and a better person. I appreciate your commitment to our program and will be here for you – always! Our collective success would have been impossible without the teams of assistant coaches and support staff who dedicated themselves to the Great Danes basketball program. It has been a joy to work with every one of you. I appreciate your friendship and commitment, and hope I helped you grow along the way. We were fortunate to work with many talented student-athletes, and you brought out the best in them, and in me. To my team at home – my wife Jamie and our two boys, Jackson and Landon – your love and support over the years has made all the difference! Coaching my older son Jackson this year is something that I will cherish forever. Jamie is the rock of our family, which has allowed me to grow as a coach and a person. Plus, her unbelievable support of our staff and the players is beyond compare. Jamie, Jackson, and Landon, celebrating with you made our wins even sweeter, and your encouragement during the tough times made them easier to bear. Thank you! The UAlbany and Capital Region communities have been very important to our family and our basketball program. For two decades, we have been dedicated to making an impact on the University community and supporting local organizations across the region. Jamie and I truly appreciate the strong, supportive relationships we have developed with colleagues, local leaders, non-profit organizations, businesses, and fans. You all have been so good to our family, and we will cherish the times spent getting to know you, and the incredible work you do to make this community thrive. Jamie and I have been honored and humbled to support so many incredible causes and initiatives through our philanthropy and volunteerism. Giving back has always been a major priority for us, and we have tried to be generous with our time and money as we support numerous local, regional, and national organizations. We are particularly proud of our relationship with the American Cancer Society and the Coaches vs Cancer initiative, through which we helped to raise more than $2 million over the past 15 years. From our die-hard fans, including UAlbany alumni and season ticket holders, to our corporate sponsors and community partners, I am thankful for your support of our program and the relationships I was able to develop with you. I have always been impressed with your affinity for the University and how much you bleed the purple and gold! Your passion and support will stick with me forever. I always loved and appreciated our Twitter communication too, so keep it coming! From social media, to our local media – the reporters, editors, columnists, and commentators who covered our team – I appreciate your persistence and patience over the years. I have always understood that you have a job to do, and I tried to make it easier whenever possible. You treated me and our players fairly and provided us with a platform to promote our program, give voice to our concerns, and celebrate our accomplishments. Finally, I wish President Havidan Rodriguez, Director of Athletics Mark Benson, and all the talented professionals and student-athletes at UAlbany the best of luck moving forward. Thank you to everyone for the incredible outpouring of support since this news became public. I appreciate all the messages, kind words, and well wishes. All good things eventually come to an end. As I take time to weigh my options and pursue new and exciting opportunities, I will continue to root hard for the men’s basketball program and all the coaches and players who continue to build upon the success we enjoyed over the past 20 years. Thank you UAlbany! Will Brown