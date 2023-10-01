SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union College women’s hockey team possessed a 2-0 lead over visiting Robert Morris Saturday, but couldn’t hold on as the Colonials took the victory in overtime.



After a scoreless first period, Emily King celebrated her 100th collegiate game in style, scoring her first goal of the season to give Union the lead 2:26 into the second. The goal marks the senior captain’s 43rd career point, moving her into a tie for 10th place in Union’s all-time career points (Stefanie Thomson ’14).



Just before the halfway point in the period, Paige Greco carried the puck into the offensive zone and went bar down to make it 2-0 for her first goal of the year.



Even though Union fired over half of their shots in the game in the third period alone (15 of 29), they were unable to crack Robert Morris goaltender Emma Gorski. Gorski’s play in her own net kept the Colonials in the game while they scored two goals in the final period to send the game to overtime.



Union kicked off the extra frame with an immediate 2-on-1 opportunity off the draw, but were unable to score. With just under two minutes left, Morgan Giannone scored on the breakaway to give Robert Morris their first victory since the program was cut in May 2021.



The Garnet Chargers shut down the Colonials power play, as RMU went 0-3 Saturday to go 1-12 on the weekend. Union couldn’t cash in on their six opportunities they got in the weekend finale, which also included a 5-on-3 late in the third, while also allowing the game-tying shorthanded goal. King dominated the faceoff circle, winning 20 of the 29 draws she took.



Union (1-3-0) hosts Holy Cross next weekend, as the Crusaders visit Messa Rink for the first time since 2003. Puck drop to open the weekend series is scheduled for Friday at 6:00 p.m.