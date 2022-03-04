SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the opening game of the ECAC Hockey playoff series between the seventh-seeded Union College men’s hockey team and the tenth-seeded Princeton University Tigers, it was the Dutchmen that came away victorious, 3-2, Friday night at Messa Rink.

With the win, Union takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Union and Princeton meet again tomorrow for game two in the best-of-three series. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Messa Rink.

The junior class was all over the scoresheet as Dylan Anhorn and Owen Farris scored two assists apiece while Matt Allen and Gabriel Seger each scored a goal in the win. Senior Brandon Estes recorded the game-winner in the final stanza. First-year Trevor Adams and sophomore Liam Robertson registered assists.

Allen opened the scoring on a two-on-one, sending a shot from the right hash marks to beat Princeton goaltender Jeremie Forget stick-side at 2:22 of the first period. Each team had a power-play opportunity in the opening frame, but it was the Dutchmen who took a 1-0 lead in the locker room.

Liam Gorman scored the lone goal in the second frame to tie the game at one. Christian O’Neill sent a pass to Gorman in the slot, who sent it past junior Connor Murphy to tie the game at 10:56 of the second period.

Seger broke the 1-1 tie at 10:32 of the third period on the powerplay. In a scrum in front of the Princeton net, Anhorn sent a short pass to Seger on the doorstep who fired a shot past Forget’s glove. Union extended the lead at 17:26 with the eventual game-winner. With both teams serving coincidental penalties, Farris took the puck up ice and crashed the net on Forget’s glove side. Estes backhanded the rebound into an open net. During the same coincidental penalties, Princeton pulled Forget to gain a 5-on-4 advantage. As the penalties expired, Noah de la Durantaye sent a one-timer from high in the slot to bring the game within one.

Murphy made 24 saves in the win and Forget stopped 34 shots in the loss.