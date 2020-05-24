Union senior benefits from NCAA extension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – High School and college seniors are bummed that they’re last year is not going as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“He is a 24/7 baseball player,” Union baseball head coach, Paul Mound said about one of his players.”He’s a driven kid almost to the point where as I stated it could be a fault almost because he swings so much that’s how he got himself in trouble with his hands.

As he spoke about his seniors not being able to finish out their final season, he said he has many talented players on his roster. “There are very few times that you end up having a player in Division Three baseball that has the ability that Colin brings.”

Colin Kelly was an all-season athlete before he decided to commit fully to baseball. “My dad, he always told me that I had such a good hand eye coordination”

Kelly played a roll in the Dutchmen’s 2018 Liberty League title and after missing out last year due to a hand injury, he was looking to hitting 2020 out of the park. “It’s tough not having to go out with these seniors I spent so much time with the last four years but I think definitely in the long run, it could be a blessing in disguise.”

As a result of COVID-19, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to Spring sport student athletes, something Kelly says he’s going to benefit from.

Mound said, “When the rug got pulled out from under him, I mean I was heartbroken for him because I really thought it was going to cost him an opportunity.”

Kelly added, “Last year missing so much time do you to injury and having this year cut short, it’s just seems like not the right way you want to close the book I guess you can say.”

“The passion that he’s got for baseball is impressive,” Mound mentioned, “Which is how he’s gotten himself to this point, so he is an MLB draftable player.”

Kelly said returning for an extra year will help him improve his skills and be ready if that opportunity does come along, and Paul Mound gets his star shortstop back for an extra year.