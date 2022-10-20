SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union men’s hockey team is set for its’ last two non-conference games before starting Eastern College Athletic Conference play Oct. 28. But the Dutchmen face quite the test Friday and Saturday.

After a 1-1 week last week, Josh Hauge’s squad will travel to take on No. 6 University of Massachusetts Boston. The Minutemen are coming off a sweep of Denver College; the Pioneers were ranked No. 1 in the country at the time.

While this will certainly be a challenge for the 2-3-1 Dutchmen, it’s one Hauge and his team are embracing ahead of conference play.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity for us,” said Hauge. “We’re going into a building where a lot of people are probably going to say we don’t have a chance. We like our group. We’re excited about our group, and we’re ready to get going. I think just having the challenge of playing a really good opponent…you’re going to get that a lot in the ECAC, so to be able to go on the road and kind of bond together as a group, and have some fun with it; it’s a great spot to be in.”

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.