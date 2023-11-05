TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A three-goal first period for the Union College men’s hockey team was the difference maker in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Capital Region rival Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Houston Field House.

The win in Troy marks the first for Union since a 2-1 win on October 26, 2019.

All five of Union’s goals tonight were scored by members of the sophomore class. Brandon Buhr scored two first period goals for his first multi-goal game of his career. Colby MacArthur joined teammates Buhr and Ethan Benz by scoring his first collegiate goal this weekend. Benz added his third tally of the season and John Prokop added his second goal of the season. Seniors Chaz Smedsrud and Liam Robertson each tallied a pair of assists in the win.

Union came out strong in the first period with three goals. Playing 4-on-4, Robertson sent a pass from the center of the left-wing circle to Smedsrud at the end wall. The senior dished the puck up to Prokop at the top of the circle and the blueliner sent it high glove-side past Carson Cherepak. Buhr made it a two-goal lead at 15:18 of the first period. The Engineers were called for too many men on the ice, putting Union on the powerplay. Villegas sent a pass from the far edge of the right-wing circle to Robertson on the doorstep. A short pass from Robertson to Buhr in front saw the sophomore score his second goal in as many games. Buhr added his second goal of the game only 2:32 later. Buhr sent a cross-ice pass to Hanley at the bottom of the left-wing circle. The Rocky Point, N.Y. sent it under the stick of an RPI defender to Buhr, who tapped it home.

Benz extended Union’s lead to four goals in the second period. Senior Ville Immonen sent a pass from the left-wing wall to junior Josh Nixon high in the slot. The junior took a shot that bounced off the pads of Cherepak and Benz was there to put in the rebound. Sutter Muzzatti broke the through for the Engineers with 2:34 to play in the middle frame.

The weekend of first collegiate goals continued in the third period with a goal from MacArthur. A scramble in front of the net saw MacArthur tap the puck in past Cherepak for the score. A few minutes after MacArthur’s goal, the Engineers were awarded a penalty shot. Sophomore Kyle Chauvette made a big save to keep the Engineers to one goal.

Chauvette made 26 saves in the win while Cherepak stopped 20 shots in the loss.

Union is back in action with a trip to the North Country this weekend starting with a trip to St. Lawrence University on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Appleton Arena.