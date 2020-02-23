SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Union College men’s hockey team started off to a 2-0 lead against visiting No. 14/16 Quinnipiac, but the Bobcats battled back to win 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at Messa Rink.
Seniors Vas Kolias and Anthony Rinaldi both got on the scoresheet in their final games at Messa Rink. Kolias assisted on the opening goal by Chaz Smedsrud at the 7:39 mark of the first period, while Rinaldi scored his seventh of the season and second of the weekend at the 4:08 mark of the second period.
Unfortunately, the Dutchmen’s 2-0 lead did not last long, as the Bobcats scored just 10 seconds after Rinaldi’s goal to make it a one-goal game.
In the third period, the Bobcats out-shot the Dutchmen 21-6 and scored at the 9:13 mark to tie the game up.
In the ensuing overtime, Union was called for a tripping penalty and with 27 seconds remaining on the penalty kill, an unlucky bounce off a Union stick resulted in a Quinnipiac goal.
Union loses heartbreaker in overtime
