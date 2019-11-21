Union looks to continue historic run

The UAlbany women's basketball team lost its fourth straight game on Thursday night. Three different Great Danes scored in double figures in the 60-58 loss to Boston University.

Opening the fourth quarter, UAlbany used a 10-0 run to take a 7-point lead over the Terriers. Amanda Kantzy scored six of her team-high 14 points during that stretch. BU chipped away, and scored the final four points of the game.