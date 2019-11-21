For the first time since 2006, The Union Dutchmen is set to make an NCAA tournament appearance.
Heading into this weekend’s matchup against Case Western Reserve after a 10-0 season.
Ike Irabor, Will Bellamy and Vincenzo DiCaterino spoke about what it meant to them making it this far, how they balance finals and being a leader on the field and what they would love the underclassmen to take away from this experience.
Union looks to continue historic run
