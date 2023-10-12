SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union has a big road test this weekend against the Ithaca Bombers, who are riding a four-game win streak. Union is undefeated so far this season and they’re aiming to keep that going.

It’s worth noting the last time these teams played, the Bombers won 31-28. However, the Garnet Chargers are working to make sure this season’s match-up is a different outcome.

“I think it would be the most impressive win to date,” head coach Jon Poppe said. “I think that’s fair to say I think we’ve got a lot of schedule left to play and you know this is the best team we’ve played to date, so naturally it will be our biggest win to date.”

Kick-off is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, at 1 p.m.