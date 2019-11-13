Union hosts RPI in annual Dutchman Shoes rivalry game

NEWS10 ABC
by: Katya Guillaume
The oldest college football rivalry in New York State lives right here in the capital region and on Saturday afternoon, it will take center stage when RPI and Union meet on the gridiron for the 70th edition of the Dutchman Shoes game.
The Dutchmen shoes trophy currently lives at @UnionAthletics after @UnionCollegeFB beat @RPIFootball 34-10 last year. This Saturday, Union and RPI will meet again on the gridiron for the oldest football rival in NY state. We’ll talk about it on @WTEN at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/a8XsGX4b31— Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) November 13, 2019
The Dutchmen shoes trophy currently lives at @UnionAthletics after @UnionCollegeFB beat @RPIFootball 34-10 last year. This Saturday, Union and RPI will meet again on the gridiron for the oldest football rival in NY state. We’ll talk about it on @WTEN at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/a8XsGX4b31