SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Union College men’s hockey team currently occupies the eighth, and final spot in the ECAC standings that allows for home ice in the opening round of the conference tournament.

The Dutchmen embark on their final road series this weekend before postseason play begins March 4. They’ll start with Harvard University Friday night, before taking the trip to Dartmouth College Saturday.

The Crimson sit third in the league, and won 5-1 at Messa Rink back on Nov. 12. But Union has won five of its’ last seven contests; the squad is seemingly playing its’ best hockey of the season. Now head coach Josh Hauge believes it’s time his team shows they can compete with the top competition the ECAC has to offer.

“I feel like we’re playing better hockey than the last time we played ’em (Harvard),” said Hauge. “So, hopefully we can have more attention to detail on the defensive side. We have to take this step from being a team that can compete against the good teams, and compete against the great teams. I think we have to take that step right now, and really believe that we can beat the teams that are viewed as the top teams in the country. I think we’ve done some good things; but until you can knock off that top-10 team, I think…that’s a hurdle yet we haven’t cleared.”

Harvard is ranked ninth in the nation by USCHO.com – a win for Union would mark the Dutchmen’s first ranked victory since Dec. 3 when they knocked off No. 18 Northeastern 3-2 at home.

Opening face-off against the Crimson Friday is slated for 7:00 p.m. Union turns right around to face the Big Green Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Both games air on ESPN+.