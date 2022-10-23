SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union College football team returned home Saturday after a bye last week. The Dutchmen continued their roll through the Liberty League, beating the University of Rochester 27-7, and improving to 3-0 in conference play.

The Dutchmen led 6-0 early in the second quarter following a pair of Andrew Lau field goals. The offense finally found the end zone with 6:22 to play in the frame when senior quarterback Donovan Pacatte fired a 36-yard strike to senior wide receiver Andre Ross. Jr., extending the lead to 13 points.

Rochester would not go away quietly, though. On the opening drive of the second half, the Yellowjackets marched 75 yards on 12 plays, scoring on a Ryan Rose 25-yard touchdown pass to Trey Johnson, cutting the deficit to six.

But the Union ground game proved too stout down the stretch. Junior running back Michael Fiore charged into the end zone from two yards out with 12:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, making the score 20-7.

Senior running back Ike Irabor tacked on an eight-yard touchdown scamper later in the quarter to put the game out of reach, and the Dutchmen secured the 27-7 victory.

This week marked the third straight outing the Dutchmen held their opponent to fewer than 10 points.

Union (6-1. 3-0) hits the road next week to take on Hobart.