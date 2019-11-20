Sophomore running back Ike Irabor was named the Liberty League Offensive Player of the Year, he led the league with 1,093 rushing yards during the regular season.
Head coach Jeff Behrman and his staff earned Coaching Staff of the Year, and 21 others members of the team also earned All-Liberty League recognition.
The Dutchmen are undefeated this season and are nationally ranked 13th in Division three football.
They will be hosting #25 Case Western Reserve University for the first round of the 2019 NCAA Division III Football Championship.
Union football dominates Liberty League awards
Sophomore running back Ike Irabor was named the Liberty League Offensive Player of the Year, he led the league with 1,093 rushing yards during the regular season.