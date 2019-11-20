Union football dominates Liberty League awards

The UAlbany men's basketball team overcame 12 first-half turnovers against SUNY Potsdam Tuesday night to avoid the upset against the DIII Bears. The Great Danes picked up their second win of the season with the 78-52 victory.

Cameron Healy led all scorers with 15 points. Ahmad Clark chipped in 14, as 11 different Great Danes scored in the win. UAlbany shot 43.5 percent from three-point range.