SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union College football finished non-conference play with a 43-7 victory over Montclair State University on Saturday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium.

The Union defense limited the visiting Red Hawks to 175 total yards of offense. The defense made three interceptions, including a pick six by junior Jaden Duncan , as well as blocking a field goal for Union’s fifth blocked kick in four games. Duncan, senior Spencer Goldstien , and senior Jacob Vanderhoof all recorded interceptions on the afternoon.

The Union offense racked up 502 yards of total offense, marking the third game this season that the Garnet Chargers surpassed over 500 yards of offense.

Senior Donovan Pacatte went 22-for-35 and 273 passing yards with two touchdowns while also chipping in on the run game with a total of six yards. Senior Michael Fiore netted 121 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns while junior Jonathan Anderson ran for 102 yards and a score. Junior Landers Green caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown while classmate Robbie Tolbert added 74 yards on seven catches and a score.

The Garnet Chargers found the scoreboard at 9:09 in the first quarter. After a catch by Tolbert put the hosts at the Montclair State 11-yard line, Fiore went back-to-back on runs of nine yards and two yards for the touchdown. A key stop on third down brought out the field goal unit for the Red Hawks, but Duncan got a hand on the 32-yard attempt to block the field goal and the ball was recovered by junior James Gillespie .

Maintaining possession going into the second quarter, Union capitalized on the blocked field goal and turned it into a touchdown. On a third down with five to go, Pacatte made a short pass to Tolbert and the junior raced the 14 yards in for the score. The visitors responded on the following drive with a 43-yard pass by Andrew Sanborn that put the Red Hawks on Union’s nine-yard line. A rush by Henry Lewis followed by a short pass to Zach Lewis made it a 13-7 game. Union responded with a long touchdown pass of their own later in the frame when Pacatte connected with Green for a 42-yard touchdown reception to give the hosts a 20-7 lead going into halftime.

The Garnet Chargers capitalized on the first drive of the second half to increase the lead. A quarterback sneak by Pacatte spotted the ball at the seven-yard line and Fiore plunged into the endzone one play later for his second touchdown of the afternoon. Junior Max Gluck connected on this third field goal in two games, successfully making a 38-yard field goal to give Union a 29-7 lead.

Duncan played spoiler to the Red Hawks’ first drive in the fourth quarter, picking off Sanborn and running it back 25-yards for his first collegiate touchdown. In Union’s final drive, Pacatte found senior Aidan Donnelly for a nine-yard reception to put the team at the Montclair State 24-yard line. A 12-yard run by Fiore set up Anderson at the 12-yard line. Anderson rushed twice and scored on a 10-yard run to make it a 43-7 game.

Union opens Liberty League play against St. Lawrence University on Saturday for Homecoming and Family Weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium.