SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Union College men’s hockey team secured the eighth seed in the ECAC Hockey playoffs with a 3-1 win over Princeton University on senior night at Messa Rink.

Union (14-18-2, 8-13-1 ECACH) will host Princeton (12-17-0, 8-14-0 ECACH) on Saturday in the first round of the ECAC Hockey playoffs. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Messa Rink. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at unionathleticstickets.com.

Eight different Union skaters found the back of the net in the win. Sophomore Josh Nixon , senior Chris Theodore , and junior Liam Robertson all registered goals in the win. First-year John Prokop tallied his fifth multi-point game of his career with a pair of helpers.

Union wasted no time getting on the board, scoring 1:06 into the opening frame. Prokop sent a pass from the center of the left-wing circle to Nixon on the doorstep who flipped it home for a 1-0 lead.

The hosts took a 3-0 lead in the second period. Theodore scored his third goal of the season at 4:57 of the middle stanza. Junior Mason Snell ripped a shot from high in the slot and Theodore buried the rebound for the 2-0 lead.

Union extended the lead to three goals with a powerplay tally later in the frame. First-year Cal Mell sent a wrister from the bottom of the right-wing circle that bounced off Princeton netminder Aidan Porter before Robertson picked up the loose change for his ninth goal of the season.

The Tigers spoiled the shutout bid with a goal at 5:41 of the final frame. Mike Kennedy corralled the puck down the far wall and sent a low wrister past senior Connor Murphy .

Murphy made 22 saves in the victory and Porter stopped 23 shots in the loss. Senior netminder Merek Pipes entered the game in the final seconds and recorded a save off the faceoff.