SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s time for the Liberty League to finally get a taste of what Jon Poppe and the Union College football team is cooking up in Schenectady.

The Garnet Chargers open up conference action Saturday with St. Lawrence on Homecoming and Family Weekend – a team they beat 44-7 last year behind four scores on the ground from running back Michael Fiore.

Union wrapped up its’ non-conference slate last Saturday with another thumping – a 43-7 win over Montclair state, and has now outscored its’ four opponents 205-14 this year.

The common belief amongst this group is that a new season begins this weekend, and they know they’re going to see a fired up Saints squad gunning for some payback.

“Non-conference play is kinda the first season, and then…once you move into conference play, every game is a playoff game essentially,” said Fiore. “So, we’re ready to go. We wanna show the rest of the league that we’re here; we’re here to play. And…we wanna win a championship this year.”

“Anytime a score looks that way, there’s some extra motivation, right?” added Poppe. “And there should be extra motivation on their part knowing it’s our homecoming. All our alumni are back, and what more motivation do you need as an opponent to come out here, have a strong showing and have some fight?”

Opening kickoff from Frank Bailey field Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m.