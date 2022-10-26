SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — Union head coach Josh Hauge will get his first taste of the rivalry between the Dutchmen and RPI this Friday, the start of the Capital Skates Series. While he’ll be looking for his first win in the series, so will his players.

None of the seniors on the team have been able to bring the Capital Skates trophy to Union. Last year they were swept in the series, before winning the Mayor’s Cup later in the season. “The guys who are seniors here have never won it, so obviously, especially for them, we want to win that trophy but obviously it starts one game at a time,” said junior forward Tyler Watkins. “You can’t win it all in one night, so we’re just going to focus all of our attention on Friday right now.”

They’ve made their head coach aware as well, as he enters his first series in the rivalry. “I think it was something that they wanted me to know, that they haven’t got that trophy and it’s important to them and it’s important to our program,” said head coach Josh Hauge. “Anytime there’s a trophy on the line we want to find a way to win it.”

The series begins at RPI on Friday night, before heading to Union on Saturday.