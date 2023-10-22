SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sophomore Kyle Chauvette made 62 saves to set the Union single-game saves record, but it wasn’t enough as the Union College men’s hockey team fell 5-0 to the University of UConn on Saturday evening at Messa Rink.

Chauvette’s 62 saves tonight eclipses the record of 61 stops set by Wayne McDougall on March 16, 1984. The Goffstown, N.H. native made 98 total stops across both games this weekend.

After a scoreless first period for both teams, UConn jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second stanza. Matthew Wood scored the eventual game-winner at 10:21 before Chase Bradley and Tristan Fraser scored 1:09 apart in the final minutes of the period.

The Huskies added two more goals in the third period to seal the game.

Union had two goals waived off during the game, one during the second period and one during the third.

Junior Joe Sharib entered the game in the second period due to an equipment malfunction for Chauvette and made two saves in 3:37 of play.

Chauvette is tagged with the loss, making 62 saves, including 30 in the first period, to bring his weekend total to 98 saves on the weekend. Ethan Haider made 22 saves for the win.

Union will enjoy a bye week before turning attention to ECAC Hockey play. The Garnet Chargers host Capital Region rival Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Friday, November 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Messa Rink.