ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 2023 was a historic season for the UAlbany Great Danes, and senior wide receiver Brevin Easton played a big role.

“Honestly some of it felt like a dream just like doing everything like it didn’t feel real. Like it felt surreal I could say, but I’m just thankful to be a part of something that was so special,” said Easton.

The Severn Maryland native eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, caught 13 touchdowns, and received post-season honors from the CAA and FCS. Easton believes the offense exceeded its own expectations at a critical point in the season.

“I didn’t necessarily see like ok yeah we’ll be the number one in the conference and be like a top-five seed I didn’t foresee that. Once we won versus Towson I believe I would say,” Easton said. “The next week we played New Hampshire and lost but I knew at that time like that’s probably going to be one of our only losses from here on out because I felt like we could go on a run.”

And go on a run they did. After their loss to New Hampshire, the Great Danes won seven straight, winning the CAA title for the first time ever and a birth into the FSC playoffs. Easton had his brightest moment in the quarterfinals against 4th-seeded Idaho where he caught nine passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

“Crazy atmosphere fans screaming and it’s hot it’s not how we’ve been practicing the whole season where it’s cold it feels like it’s camp,” said Easton. “A really talented team that had like the number one pass defense at the time and you know honestly it’s what we wanted like that’s what we signed up for we were like ok we got us a game here. Being able to step up in those moments in that game was just awesome and my mindset at the time was really just doing whatever I could to help the team win.”

But as the old saying goes all good things must come to an end. The great Danes suffered a shutout loss to South Dakota State in the semifinals, but Easton’s journey doesn’t stop there. Earlier this week he announced that he’s declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

“Ever since I could remember that’s what I dreamed of doing and always pursued it I would say that’s always been my goal at the end of the day is to make it to that level,” Easton said. “It’s something that is realistic, so it’s always been my goal to once college was over like god willing I stayed healthy and got the stats that I needed, and did things the right way that that would be the next step to pursue the NFL.”