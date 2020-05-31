UAlbany’s Jeff Undercuffler leading from a distance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ualbany Quarterback Jeff Undercuffler said keeping momentum during this difficult time is challenging but as one of the leaders on the team he has to stay confident and positive, and be that leader that the team looks up to.

He led the Great Danes to a nine and five season, closing out his freshman year with the programs most single-season record touchdown passes.

UA won its first FCS playoff game, he said thinking back on the success this program has had helps the momentum and he shares that with his teammates, now he’s learning to lead from a distance, and said that part is actually not that difficult.

“Coach G and Coach Davis and all the coaches, they’ve been doing a great job keeping tabs on us. I think personally that as a team, we’ve been doing a great job of maintaining that culture that coach always preaches us.”

Undercuffler was amongst three Great Danes named to the HERO Sports pre-season all american team, earlier this week.