ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The UAlbany women’s lacrosse team gears up to head up to Syracuse for their season opener.
The Great Danes will be in search of their first win against the Orange. This will also be the first time UA will open its season against Syracuse.
UAlbany has a little bit of an advantage, focusing more of the game and less on team building since they returned all of their players from last year.
The Great Danes were picked to finish second in the MAAC according to the coaches preseason polls. Face-off is set to 10 am.
UAlbany women’s lacrosse geared up for season opener at #4 Syracuse
