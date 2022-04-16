Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany used an early 7-0 run to take control at UMBC, climbing to .500 on the season behind a 13-9 victory to move to 4-0 against America East opponents.



Key Stats

Sarah Falk scored five goals and recorded one assist

scored five goals and recorded one assist Katie Pascale scored four goals with one assist

scored four goals with one assist UMBC’s Claire Bockstie scored five goals

UMBC outshot UAlbany 10-5 in the fourth quarter, but was outscored 4-1

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “We are really happy with the execution the team displayed today against a strong UMBC team. We had a great week of preparation and each player is working extremely hard to raise their level and push each other to new heights. We’ll enjoy this win and then get ready to head to Syracuse on Tuesday.”



How it Happened

UMBC opened the game on a 2-0 run before Sarah Falk scored her first of three-straight goals to give UAlbany a 3-2 lead with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Falk’s personal 3-0 run was the start of a larger 7-0 run for the Great Danes that lasted until UMBC scored its third goal with 7:42 remaining in the second.

scored her first of three-straight goals to give UAlbany a 3-2 lead with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Falk’s personal 3-0 run was the start of a larger 7-0 run for the Great Danes that lasted until UMBC scored its third goal with 7:42 remaining in the second. UMBC scored the last three goals of the second quarter, and then tied the game at seven with 11:47 left in the third. UAlbany responded just over a minute later to retake the lead. The Great Danes ultimately scored three-straight, going up 10-7 with 7:08 to go. UMBC closed back within two, maintaining their two-goal halftime deficit to start the fourth quarter.

UMBC cut the UAlbany lead to one just 51 seconds into the final quarter. Katie Pascale scored the next two-straight for the Great Danes to take a three-goal lead, 12-9, with 11:19 remaining.

scored the next two-straight for the Great Danes to take a three-goal lead, 12-9, with 11:19 remaining. After a brief scoring lull lasting just over eight minutes, Falk notched her fifth of the game to put UAlbany up four and clinch the game for the Great Danes, 13-9.

Falk finished with five goals and one assist, and Pascale scored four times with two assists. The pair accounted for 12 of UAlbany’s 18 total points.

Next: UAlbany concludes its five-game road swing at #4 Syracuse on April 19.